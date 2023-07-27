Westlake’s Riverside Park to close for boat launch repairs

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Riverside Park on Miller Avenue in Westlake will be closed from Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, while crews repair the boat launch, according to Calcasieu Parish officials.

When repairs are complete, the park will again be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Residents with questions can call Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Facility Management at 337-721-3540.

