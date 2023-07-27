50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - July 26, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 26, 2023.

Tamiah Zha’ne McDonald, 24, Orange, TX: Disturbing the peace; aggravated second-degree battery.

Michael Ethan Malbroux, 25, Lake Charles: Home invasion; armed robbery with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; armed robbery.

Teddy James Wayne Charles, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Luis Gerardo Valdivieso-Martinez, 37, Freeport, TX: Battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer.

Joseph Anthony Cantu, 43, Sulphur: Battery of a police officer that required medical attention; battery of a police officer; battery of a dating partner; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); resisting a police officer with force (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harrison Morehouse Machauer, 26, Orange, TX: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (3 charges); theft under $25,000; residential contractor fraud under $1,000; contempt of court.

Kahero Okang Baldwin, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).

Skylar Lauryn Verastegui, 24, Vinton: Contempt of court (3 charges); child desertion; use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Terrance Waylen Bryant, 46, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Loren Antonio Daniel, 27, Houston, TX: Resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; resisting a police officer with force.

James Harland Hays Jr., 32, DeQuincy: Second-degree battery.

Elridge Bernard Carrier, 59, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; failure to signal while turning.

Hayward James Henderson Sr., 70, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; pedestrians on highways.

Malcolm Bernard Banks, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Amanda Faye Phelps, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); forgery; attempted theft under $1,000.

Jonathan Car Johnson, 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Darius Cortez Simmons, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contempt of court.

Jamien Joseph Watkins, 24, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; theft under $1,000; obstruction of court orders; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

Heat indices this afternoon will reach close to 100° under scattered cloud cover
First Alert Forecast: Limited showers continue for now, more hot weather on the way this weekend
Charles McNeely interviewing for a Dev Doc video
Hometown Heroes - Dev Doc Theatre
The deadline to apply for the program is August 1.
Deadline to apply for Restore Louisiana nears, Lake Charles woman shares how she was helped
The deadline to apply for the program is August 1.
Deadline to apply for Restore Louisiana nears, Lake Charles woman shares how she was helped