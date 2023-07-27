SWLA Arrest Report - July 26, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 26, 2023.

Tamiah Zha’ne McDonald, 24, Orange, TX: Disturbing the peace; aggravated second-degree battery.

Michael Ethan Malbroux, 25, Lake Charles: Home invasion; armed robbery with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; armed robbery.

Teddy James Wayne Charles, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Luis Gerardo Valdivieso-Martinez, 37, Freeport, TX: Battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer.

Joseph Anthony Cantu, 43, Sulphur: Battery of a police officer that required medical attention; battery of a police officer; battery of a dating partner; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); resisting a police officer with force (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harrison Morehouse Machauer, 26, Orange, TX: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (3 charges); theft under $25,000; residential contractor fraud under $1,000; contempt of court.

Kahero Okang Baldwin, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).

Skylar Lauryn Verastegui, 24, Vinton: Contempt of court (3 charges); child desertion; use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Terrance Waylen Bryant, 46, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Loren Antonio Daniel, 27, Houston, TX: Resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; resisting a police officer with force.

James Harland Hays Jr., 32, DeQuincy: Second-degree battery.

Elridge Bernard Carrier, 59, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; failure to signal while turning.

Hayward James Henderson Sr., 70, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; pedestrians on highways.

Malcolm Bernard Banks, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Amanda Faye Phelps, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); forgery; attempted theft under $1,000.

Jonathan Car Johnson, 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Darius Cortez Simmons, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contempt of court.

Jamien Joseph Watkins, 24, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; theft under $1,000; obstruction of court orders; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

