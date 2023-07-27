Police confirm second victim in hit and run that injured 4-year-old

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has confirmed that a second individual was injured in a July 21 hit and run that injured a 4-year-old child.

Sgt. Andrew Malveaux says the second victim was an adult who was treated for minor injuries and transported to the hospital following the incident. They have since been released from the hospital.

Authorities searching for suspect in hit and run that struck 4-year-old child (Lake Charles Police Department)

Authorities are still searching for the suspect in the hit and run who was driving a silver SUV that was seen driving south along Fifth Avenue following the incident.

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Cpl. Rodney Grantham at 337-491-1311.

