National 911 call center operator shortage reaches Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Whether helping someone deliver a baby or transferring someone to their local law enforcement agency, 911 call center operators play a vital role in keeping our communities safe, but a recent study shows that there are simply not enough of them.

These 911 operators are first of the first responders and their phones never stop ringing.

“It is a challenge finding the right person to be today’s 911 communicator,” Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

According to Sheriff Webre, last year alone their call center received more than 230,000 calls.

“It can be a mundane call or maybe most of them all and that’s what we want or you could be a 911 call where you’re saving somebody’s life. So not only recruiting them to be a professional dispatcher. You’re also trying to retain them,” Webre said.

Folks over at the East Baton Rouge City-Parish 911 call center are experiencing the same call volume, and they say at times it can be challenging.

“The 911 center is very busy so you’re constantly on the phone, if you work a 12-hour shift, you might answer 300 phone calls in that amount of time so that is very taxing,” said Brad Harris with East Baton Rouge EMS.

The National Emergency Numbers Association did a nationwide survey on 911 emergency operations. The results of that survey showed workers were overworked, stressed, and experienced major burnout.

To combat the everyday stress of the job Webre and Harris say they are fortunate to offer competitive salaries and hope that making it easier to get on board will help retain workers.

“Anytime that you can hang up the phone and know that you made a difference in somebody’s life. That makes your day.” Harris said.

For more information about how you can become an emergency responder contact the EBR 911 call center at 225-389-5155 or the Ascension Parish call center at 225-621-8300.

