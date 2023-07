WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Multiple 18-wheelers are on fire at a plant in Westlake, fire officials said.

The plant is near the Horseshoe Casino.

Dick Gremillion said the fire has spread to four 18-wheelers.

Westlake Assistant Fire Chief Jonathan Duff said the fire started with one truck.

KPLC is working to gather more information.

