Log truck rolls over near DeQuincy; driver uninjured

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The driver of a log truck was not injured when the truck rolled over on Coward Road near Hwy 27 north of DeQuincy Thursday morning.

(Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)

Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 crews responded to the accident around 7:20 a.m. The driver was able to get out of the truck before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters secured the truck’s electrical system as a safety precaution because of a minor diesel leak, according to Ward 6.

At approx. 7:20 am, Ward 6 Engines 5 & 7, along with Unit 901 and 6 Firefighters responded to a reported rollover of a... Posted by Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.