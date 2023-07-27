50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Log truck rolls over near DeQuincy; driver uninjured

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The driver of a log truck was not injured when the truck rolled over on Coward Road near Hwy 27 north of DeQuincy Thursday morning.

(Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)

Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 crews responded to the accident around 7:20 a.m. The driver was able to get out of the truck before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters secured the truck’s electrical system as a safety precaution because of a minor diesel leak, according to Ward 6.

At approx. 7:20 am, Ward 6 Engines 5 & 7, along with Unit 901 and 6 Firefighters responded to a reported rollover of a...

Posted by Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

James Derek Person is standing trial in the killing of Jimmie Box in August of 2020.
Former girlfriend testifies in murder trial
Authorities searching for suspect in hit and run that struck 4-year-old child
Police confirm second victim in hit and run that injured 4-year-old
Heat indices this afternoon will reach close to 100° under scattered cloud cover
First Alert Forecast: Limited showers continue for now, more hot weather on the way this weekend
Cameron Parish looking for beach sweep volunteers
Cameron Parish looking for beach sweep volunteers