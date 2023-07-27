Log truck rolls over near DeQuincy; driver uninjured
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The driver of a log truck was not injured when the truck rolled over on Coward Road near Hwy 27 north of DeQuincy Thursday morning.
Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 crews responded to the accident around 7:20 a.m. The driver was able to get out of the truck before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters secured the truck’s electrical system as a safety precaution because of a minor diesel leak, according to Ward 6.
