Lake Charles businessman providing free food for 400 people

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles businessman will be giving out free food for those in need this afternoon at the Walgreens on 2000 Gerstner Memorial Dr.

Derrick Guidry of Dependable Plumbing will be giving out free cold drinks and pizza for about 400 people starting at 4:30 p.m.

They will continue serving food as long as supplies last.

