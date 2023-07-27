50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles businessman providing free food for 400 people

Locally Heavy Rain Potential
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles businessman will be giving out free food for those in need this afternoon at the Walgreens on 2000 Gerstner Memorial Dr.

Derrick Guidry of Dependable Plumbing will be giving out free cold drinks and pizza for about 400 people starting at 4:30 p.m.

They will continue serving food as long as supplies last.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

Lake Charles businessman providing free food for 400 people
Lake Charles businessman providing free food for 400 people
Health Headlines: Statin alternative offering hope to patients
Health Headlines: Statin alternative offering hope to patients
Health Headlines: Statin alternative offering hope to patients
Health Headlines: Statin alternative offering hope to patients
SWLA Arrest Report - July 26, 2023