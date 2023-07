CINCINNATI (KPLC) - Joe Burrow was carted off the field at Bengals training camp Thursday after pulling up with a leg injury.

Cincinnati Head Coach Zac Taylor is calling the injury a “calf issue,” but gave few other details.

The injury was to a leg Burrow already had in a sleeve.

FOX19 in Cincinnati had reporters at the field when the injury happened.

Zac Taylor calls it a calf issue for Joe Burrow.



Here’s everything he said after practice. pic.twitter.com/mpSlkB1pgB — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 27, 2023

Here's our video of Joe Burrow injuring his right calf and being carted off at camp today. #Bengals @fox19



Zac Taylor is calling it a calf strain. pic.twitter.com/1iGFwgtRL7 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) July 27, 2023

