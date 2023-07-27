Gueydan Duck Festival returns for 2023

GUEYDAN, La. (KPLC) - For 46 years, the town of Gueydan has brought Cajun cuisine, contests, and lively entertainment to the public during its annual Duck Festival.

Voted 2022 Festival of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals, the beloved event is set for a festive return this August.

The event celebrates the culture of Acadiana, featuring a duck and goose calling contest, skeet shooting, dog trials, a duck dash, and decoy carving.

In addition to the Cajun culture, live music, Junior and Senior Queens pageants, parades, and a carnival will be held, providing entertainment for the entire family.

2023 Gueydan Duck Festival Entertainment Lineup (Gueydan Duck Festival)

The “Duck Capital of America” has a rich history; the town was trademarked as “Duck Capital of America” in 1977 by the Secretary of State in Baton Rouge. Held originally on blocked-off streets in Gueydan, the Duck festival moved to its own grounds in 1980 when the Atlantic-Richfield Company donated 7 acres to the Gueydan Duck Festival and the Vermilion Parish Police Jury.

Be sure to make plans to go out and see what the festival is all about Thursday, August 24 through Sunday, August 27, 2023 in Gueydan, Louisiana.

More information on the event can be found HERE.

