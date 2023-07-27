50/50 Thursdays
Gas prices rise to highest in 8 months

Gas prices have been rising in recent days.
FILE - Gas prices have been rising in recent days.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Planning a road trip before school starts? Plan for higher gas prices.

Prices at the pump have gone up 12 cents in three days.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline climbed two cents Thursday to $3.71 a gallon.

That’s the highest in eight months, but that’s still well below the painful levels of last year.

In June 2022, gas prices hit a record of more than $5 a gallon.

The sudden spike is partly due to a jump in oil prices as recession fears fade and OPEC cuts production.

Another potential issue is extreme heat.

Some refineries, including at least one ExxonMobil facility, have had to undergo maintenance in recent days because of the extreme temperatures.

