First Alert Forecast: Limited showers continue for now, more hot weather on the way this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The heat continues in southwest Louisiana, and it looks like it will be even hotter for the weekend. Upper-level high pressure is still in control of our overall weather pattern, which will help cause temperatures to return to the mid to upper 90′s across the area. Thursday is expected to be very similar to Wednesday, with scattered cloud cover throughout the afternoon. Dry air above the surface will mix down a little during the afternoon, which will slightly help with potentially oppressive heat.

Chances to see showers or storms continues be limited. The best chance to see any cooling showers Thursday should be along or south of the interstate, which has been the case for much of the week. Coverage still would be isolated if any occur, and much of the area is likely to remain dry. A stray shower pushing further inland from more eastern areas is not out of the question.

Heat indices this afternoon will reach close to 100° under scattered cloud cover (KPLC)

Not many changes are on the way this weekend, with the heat likely to increase as tropical moisture moves over our area. If you have outdoor plans this weekend the only issue you will have to deal with looks to be the heat and humidity. So try to avoid the hottest part of the day and remember to drink plenty of water as heat advisories could return by the weekend.

By next week, there are some indications that the upper-level high may try inching back closer to our area area. If that does happen, rain chances will become even more limited while the heat continues to rise.

Upper-level high pressure will keep rain chances low through the weekend (KPLC)

In the tropics we are watching a tropical wave that just departed the African coast. Conditions may cause some gradual development as it heads to the west-northwest, with the National Hurricane Center giving it 40% odds over the next week to do so. The wave is still several thousand miles away making it not a concern for SWLA. Of course, we will keep you updated of any changes. Saharan dust remains over the Gulf and we could see an increase in local dust levels heading into the weekend.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

