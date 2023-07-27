FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The hot and dry pattern only continues through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’re looking for a break in the heat on Friday, you’ll need to keep looking. More hot and mostly dry weather will return to SWLA by the afternoon hours. Temperatures again look to return to the mid and upper 90′s away from the coast, with rain chances again remaining low. If anyone sees an isolated shower or storm, locations closest to the coast would have the best chances.

Heat indices will come close to the triple digit mark again Friday with mostly rain-free conditions. (KPLC)

Upper-level high pressure to the west is still in control of the pattern, keeping things mostly dry and hot. And not many changes are on the way this weekend, with the heat likely to increase even a little more. If you have outdoor plans this weekend the only issue you will have to deal with looks to be the heat and humidity. So try to avoid the hottest part of the day and remember to drink plenty of water as heat advisories could return by the weekend.

Chances to see above-normal temperatures (and more high heat) next week are elevated, indicated by the red shading. (KPLC)

By next week, the upper-level high will likely inch back closer to our area. If that does happen, rain chances will remain limited while the heat continues to rise. In fact, some locations inland could see temperatures around the triple digit mark, and heat indices of course would be higher. So you’ll want to keep using hot weather precautions outdoors during that time.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

In the tropics we are watching a tropical wave that just departed the African coast. Conditions may cause some gradual development as it heads to the west-northwest, with the National Hurricane Center giving it 40% odds over the next week to do so. The wave is still several thousand miles away making it not a concern for SWLA. Of course, we will keep you updated of any changes. Saharan dust remains over the Gulf and we could see an increase in local dust levels heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.