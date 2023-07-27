Extreme temperatures drive up electricity bills; Entergy offers tips to consumers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stifling heat is causing electricity bills to soar beyond what some customers can afford and Entergy New Orleans says there are things residential customers can do to help bring down their bills.

Sean Lawson sat on the porch of his sister’s house and says the heat this summer made him ill.

“It’s too much, I mean about two weeks ago I had to go to the emergency room because I got dizzy on Tulane, it was so hot,” said Lawson.

Extreme temperatures are causing some people with air conditioning to use it around the clock.

“More, yes, because if like you cut it off the whole place gets hot fast,” said Lawson.

He stays with his sister sometimes and both of them are upset about the increase in the electric bill to over $100.

“It’s too much because we barely can make it,” Lawson said.

Sophia Luque said Entergy New Orleans cut off her electricity after she struggled to pay her bill on time. “I don’t have any electricity as we speak,” said Luque.

She said she is on a fixed income and has to juggle what bills to pay each month.

“I was unable to pay June, I paid partial of it, so it fell over into July and now the bill has escalated to $597.27,” said Luque. I live on a fixed income, I’m unable to pay high bills due to the heat and the exhaustion. I just can’t do it and I need help.”

Luque says she did not receive a disconnection notice from Entergy. But she said she was given one when she showed up at the Entergy customer center.

“They told me if I can come up with $385.44 I could get my lights cut back on. I’m 63 years, I live on a fixed income,” she said.

The non-profit Total Community Action assists residents who are unable to pay their heating and cooling bills.

Thelma French is TCA’s president and CEO. “We have seen a 100% increase over the past three weeks in demand for Entergy assistance, with a higher proportion of applicants with disconnect notices,” said French in an email to FOX 8.

Sandra Diggs-Miller is VP of Customer Service for Entergy New Orleans. She urges customers having difficulty paying their electric bills to contact the utility right away.

“Don’t wait until you’re cut off, call us when you get that disconnect notice,” said Miller. “We’re going to work with those customers to make sure that we can get them turned back on, to assist them with a payment plan that they can afford.”

She said although some customer bills are higher due to the heat, bills are not as high as during the summer of 2022.

“Around this time of year, we anticipate utility bills will be higher, we’re in the summer months. The good news is that the price of [natural] gas is lower, so bills aren’t as high as we saw last summer,” said Miller.

She said there are things customers can do to help reduce their monthly bills.

“For every degree lower that you lower your thermostat below 78 degrees then that can increase your bill by as much as 3%, so we’re asking customers to put that temperature at a number that they feel comfortable but then use fans to cool off,” said Miller. Another thing, they can use programmable thermostats.”

She said limiting the amount of sunshine that gets into a home helps, too.

“Close those binds during the day because that can allow the heat to come in and making sure that they are operating those appliances such as dryers and ovens during the cooler times of day,” said Miller. “Sometimes we have a lot of leaks and cracks around the doors and windows and so sealing those windows, and those doors to keep the cool air in and the hot air out I think will go a long way, another thing is changing those air filters on the air conditioning units.”

Miller said customers can get an “Energy Smart” check-up as well.

“[What] we encourage customers to do is really get an “Energy Smart” assessment to make sure they can do the little things to make their home more energy efficient,” she said.

New Orleans residents can find more information on the program online at: www.energysmartnola.info or call (504) 229-6868.

Entergy Louisiana has a similar program called, “Entergy Solutions”. More information can be found on the Entergy Louisiana website or by calling 844-829-1300.

Luque said she will reach out to local charities in hopes of getting her lights back on.

“I’m going to start with TCA then I’ll go to Catholic Charities, then if not I’ll just be in the dark tonight again,” she said.

Miller said the Council on Aging also helps residents who do not have the funds to pay their utilities.

