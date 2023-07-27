Deadline to apply for Restore Louisiana nears, Lake Charles woman shares how she was helped

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the deadline to apply for help through Restore Louisiana nears, a Lake Charles woman is urging people who need help not to wait.

Marilyn Managault is among the thousands who were longing to be back in their homes after Hurricane Laura. Considerable damage to her home left her displaced until this year.

“They had to take care of the mold before they could do the walls and floors and everything else, and there was a lot of damage,” Managault said. “The aftermath, the rain, the flood, the ice storm didn’t help.”

A friend recommended she apply for help through Restore Louisiana, a federal assistance program that provides grant funding for reconstruction and reimbursements for work already completed. It is available for low to moderate income households.

“It was worth doing everything, because basically they did just about everything I asked and everything that needed to be done,” Managault said.

Marilyn calls the help she received a blessing. As of march, she’s back in Lake Charles in a home that is now safe to live in.

“I’m still moving in, going through boxes, and downsizing, so it’s really good,” Managault said. “It’s really good, it feels so good.”

The deadline to apply for the program is August 1. For more information about Restore Louisiana, click here.

