50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Deadline to apply for Restore Louisiana nears, Lake Charles woman shares how she was helped

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the deadline to apply for help through Restore Louisiana nears, a Lake Charles woman is urging people who need help not to wait.

Marilyn Managault is among the thousands who were longing to be back in their homes after Hurricane Laura. Considerable damage to her home left her displaced until this year.

“They had to take care of the mold before they could do the walls and floors and everything else, and there was a lot of damage,” Managault said. “The aftermath, the rain, the flood, the ice storm didn’t help.”

A friend recommended she apply for help through Restore Louisiana, a federal assistance program that provides grant funding for reconstruction and reimbursements for work already completed. It is available for low to moderate income households.

“It was worth doing everything, because basically they did just about everything I asked and everything that needed to be done,” Managault said.

Marilyn calls the help she received a blessing. As of march, she’s back in Lake Charles in a home that is now safe to live in.

“I’m still moving in, going through boxes, and downsizing, so it’s really good,” Managault said. “It’s really good, it feels so good.”

The deadline to apply for the program is August 1. For more information about Restore Louisiana, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

The deadline to apply for the program is August 1.
Deadline to apply for Restore Louisiana nears, Lake Charles woman shares how she was helped
The deadline to apply for the program is August 1.
Deadline to apply for Restore Louisiana nears, Lake Charles woman shares how she was helped
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More hot weather upcoming with rain remaining limited
Hometown Heroes: Dev Doc Theatre
Hometown Heroes: Dev Doc Theatre