Cameron Parish looking for beach sweep volunteers

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Beach Sweep returns on Saturday, September 16.

There will be fun, food, and festivities as volunteers work to make the Cameron beaches clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. through 9 a.m.

Lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m.

Volunteers can meet at either of the two locations to help out:

  • District 1 - Jonson Bayou Community Center on 135 Berwick Rd. in Cameron.
  • District 2 - Rutherford Beach in Creole.

