Buying a Blizzard today will help sick children in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Popular fast food chain Dairy Queen is holding “Miracle Treat Day” today, a way for the community to help sick children in Southwest Louisiana.

For each Blizzard bought at participating locations, $1 or more will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network to benefit local CHRISTUS Health patients.

“It feels good to help them, and it’s nice knowing that me just serving food and doing normal things is helping these kids,” said Aislinn Miguez, an employee at Dairy Queen in Welsh.

According to CHRISTUS Health officials, 100% of the money raised on “Miracle Treat Day” will stay in Southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.