Annual “Clean out the Freezer and Pantry Day” returns in August

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The annual “Clean Out the Freezer and Pantry Day” returns on Sunday, August 27 giving Lake Area residents the opportunity to help feed the hungry in the community.

The event, sponsored by Sportsmen For the Hungry in affiliation with Hunters For the Hungry, will provide all donations made to Abraham’s Tent.

Donations of wrapped and labeled frozen meat and fish (wild and domestic), canned or boxed foods, rice, cooking oil, seasonings, vegetables, and paper goods will be accepted from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pathology Laboratory Parking Lot at 830 West Bayou Pines Drive in Lake Charles.

A drive-thru drop-off service will be provided. When dropping off donations, participants are asked to use The Pathology Laboratory parking lot entrance on Lake Street for convenience and efficiency.

