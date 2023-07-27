Allen Parish community invited to meet new superintendent of schools

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Parents, teachers and other community members in Allen Parish will have several opportunities to meet the new superintendent of schools as the 2023-24 school year begins.

Brad Soileau was elected in July after a two-month deadlock. He will take over the role when Kent Reed retires in September.

The school board is holding several community meetings, at which Soileau will discuss his vision for the future of the parish’s schools:

Monday, Aug. 14 at Elizabeth High School

Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Oakdale High School auditorium

Thursday, Aug. 17 at Fairview High School

Monday, Aug. 21 at the Oberlin High School gym

Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Kinder High School gym

Thursday, Aug. 24 at Reeves High School.

Allen Parish goes back to school on Thursday, Aug. 10.

