Allen Parish community invited to meet new superintendent of schools

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Parents, teachers and other community members in Allen Parish will have several opportunities to meet the new superintendent of schools as the 2023-24 school year begins.

Brad Soileau was elected in July after a two-month deadlock. He will take over the role when Kent Reed retires in September.

The school board is holding several community meetings, at which Soileau will discuss his vision for the future of the parish’s schools:

  • Monday, Aug. 14 at Elizabeth High School
  • Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Oakdale High School auditorium
  • Thursday, Aug. 17 at Fairview High School
  • Monday, Aug. 21 at the Oberlin High School gym
  • Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Kinder High School gym
  • Thursday, Aug. 24 at Reeves High School.

Allen Parish goes back to school on Thursday, Aug. 10.

