Additional FEMA grants awarded to SWLA
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting an additional $24.2 million to Southwest Louisiana for hurricane recovery efforts.
The funding is made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura.
The reimbursement includes:
- $2,225,697.22 to the Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association - Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for emergency protective measures.
- $17,035,264.80 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc. for permanent restoration of damaged transmission lines.
- $4,944,971.70 to the Calcasieu Parish Voluntary Council on Aging for repairs to the main building.
Congressman Higgins said in a press release that much of the funding finalization are the result of constant efforts over many months with FEMA and state and local stakeholders.
