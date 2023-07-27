Additional FEMA grants awarded to SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting an additional $24.2 million to Southwest Louisiana for hurricane recovery efforts.

The funding is made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura.

The reimbursement includes:

$2,225,697.22 to the Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association - Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for emergency protective measures.

$17,035,264.80 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc. for permanent restoration of damaged transmission lines.

$4,944,971.70 to the Calcasieu Parish Voluntary Council on Aging for repairs to the main building.

Congressman Higgins said in a press release that much of the funding finalization are the result of constant efforts over many months with FEMA and state and local stakeholders.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.