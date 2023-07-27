50/50 Thursdays
Additional FEMA grants awarded to SWLA

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting an additional $24.2 million to Southwest Louisiana for hurricane recovery efforts.

The funding is made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura.

The reimbursement includes:

  • $2,225,697.22 to the Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association - Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for emergency protective measures.
  • $17,035,264.80 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc. for permanent restoration of damaged transmission lines.
  • $4,944,971.70 to the Calcasieu Parish Voluntary Council on Aging for repairs to the main building.

Congressman Higgins said in a press release that much of the funding finalization are the result of constant efforts over many months with FEMA and state and local stakeholders.

