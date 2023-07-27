50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

73-year-old man crushed to death by John Deere tractor, officials say

A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.
A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.(Alan Thomas from Pexels via Canva | File image)
By KLTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Officials in Texas say a man was crushed to death by a falling tractor.

According to Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, a 73-year-old man was working near Lake Devernia, about 4 miles from downtown Gladewater, when an older model John Deere tractor fell on him from a 4-foot retaining wall.

The man, later identified as David Cates, reportedly suffered head trauma and possible suffocation after the tractor landed on him.

Bryan said Cates was likely killed instantly.

The tractor was a model without a seat belt or rollover protection bars.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

A red panda in the wild. The Oklahoma City Zoo said a red panda cub was born in July.
Oklahoma City Zoo welcomes newborn red panda cub
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
Biden speaks at Truman Civil Rights Symposium
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field after calf injury
The kidnapping and murder of Jimmie Box
Former girlfriend testifies in Derek Person murder trial
LSU veterinary school releases bird back into the wild after months of rehabilitation
Bird released back into wild in Iowa after months of rehabilitation