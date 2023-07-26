50/50 Thursdays
VPSO: Suspects allegedly steal over one thousand gallons of fuel

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - After manipulating the mechanics of fuel pumps, suspects in a fuel theft investigation allegedly stole 1,100 gallons of fuel from a business in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 21, VPSO said. The suspects are described as wearing construction-type clothing.

VPSO said several arrests were made in relation to fuel thefts earlier this year. The suspects in those cases were driving vehicles with Texas license plates and were Hispanic.

Store owners and employees are encouraged by VPSO to report people who remain at the pumps for an extended period of time. Fuel pumps should also be checked throughout the day to check for tampering. Pumps should also be turned off at night.

