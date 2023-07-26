50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 25, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 25, 2023.

Jonathan Dominick Hebert, 36, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Nicholas Blake Sonnier, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); improper turning at an intersection; failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Dominique Juluis Simmons, 36, Lake Charles: Trespassing; resisting an officer by flight; probation violation; instate detainer.

Wayne Gurtwood Stains, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Evan Kade Hermann, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Gabriel Lee Reed Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000; parole detainer.

Richard Alan Doan, 42, Sulphur: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000.

Bianca Nicole Gonzales, 34, Folson: Possession of a Schedule I drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Ernest Dixon, 67, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Christian Moioses Granados Landeros, 32, San Leandro, CA: Distribution of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Nathan Wayne McDonald, 43, Homeless: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Michelle Justine Georgette Sherrick, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

