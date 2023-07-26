50/50 Thursdays
Report: McNeese generated over $600M in income to SWLA economy in FY 2021-22

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new economic impact report shows that McNeese State University contributed $614 million in total income in Southwest Louisiana in fiscal year 2021-22, university officials said.

Most of that was generated by McNeese alumni employed in the region, according to officials.

In addition to educating the local workforce, McNeese adds to the economy through operations, construction, visitor and student spending, and the income and spending of McNeese alumni, officials said.

Labor market analytics company Lightcast conducted the analysis for the university. The data shows McNeese generated 2.1% of the total gross regional product of SWLA during the analyzed year, according to officials.

This means one out of every 43 jobs in SWLA is supported by the activities of McNeese and its students, university officials said.

Below is the breakdown of the income contributions, provided by the university:

  • Alumni: $532.9 million
  • Employees: $47.6 million
  • On-campus construction and maintenance: $14.5 million
  • Students: $10.6 million
  • Visitors: $4.3 million
  • Start-up companies: $4.1 million.

