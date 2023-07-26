50/50 Thursdays
Man sought in home invasion arrested

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Twenty-five-year-old Lake Charles man Michael Malbroux, sought in a July 24 home invasion on Ninth Avenue, has been arrested.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Michael Malbroux, sought in a July 24 home invasion on Ninth Avenue, has been arrested.

Malboux, 25, of Lake Charles, is accused of entering a home through a window and holding a person at gunpoint while stealing their money, keys and cell phone, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

Malbroux was arrested Tuesday and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home around 7 p.m. Monday.

Vincent said the victim said Malbroux, his roommate’s son, and another man entered through the window and held him at gunpoint.

Malbroux’s mother told KPLC it was her home he broke into.

Malbroux was arrested on a warrant signed by Judge Tony Fazzion on charges of home invasion, armed robbery, armed robbery with the use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $180,000.

More arrests are expected.

