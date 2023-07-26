50/50 Thursdays
LPB to broadcast Louisiana Spelling Bee

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will be broadcasting a recording of the Louisiana Leadership Institute’s 2023 Statewide Spelling Bee finals on Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m.

The program will air on the 24/7 LPB PBS Kids Channel with an encore on LPB-HD on Saturday, August 5 at 3 p.m.

The Spelling Bee will featured 15 students in grades 3 through 8 from Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Greensburg, Lafayette, Laplace, Pineville, and Monroe.

The Institute provided a $10,000 grand prize for the champion consisting of a $1,000 cash prize and $9,000 in a Louisiana Student Tuition Assistance & Revenue Trust (START) account along with a Macbook.

The second-place speller also received a Macbook along with a $1,000.00 cash prize. Third place received a $500.00 cash prize, with the rest of the finalists all receiving cash prizes of $250.00. All finalists also received a framed certificate and a commemorative medal.

