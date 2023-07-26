Lake Charles Little Theatre show gives summertime salute to Broadway
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Little Theatre (LCLT) will be performing a review of classic show tunes from previous musicals this weekend.
“On With the Show” will have musical performances from nearly a century’s worth of their shows from “My Fair Lady,” “Evita,” “Guys and Dolls,” “South Pacific,” “Ain’t Misbehavin,” “Carousel,” “Oklahoma!” and many more.
The company of 20 performers ranges from first-timers to LCLT alumni reprIsing their singing roles from yesteryear.
Voices include:
- Barbara Price Downer
- Liz Gutierrez
- Leslie Harless
- Belle Ledet
- Reese Manuel
- Monica Mere
- Theresa Needham
- Juliet Riviere
- Shireen Santhanasamy
- Liz Trahan
- Julie Van Dyke
- Rachel Walls
- Kayla Weber
- Anna Wyninger
- Curry Burton
- Michael Davis
- Dylan Freeman
- Randy Partin
- Mike Welch
The show is peppered with vintage McNeese Archives photographs of past LCLT productions, plus cameos by local actors portraying famous people from yesteryear, including:
- Joy Pace as LCLT co-founder Rosa Hart
- Pastor Mary Guidry-Ringo as local jazz great Nellie Lutcher
- Michael McHale as Gov. Huey P. Long
Theatre-style concessions, plus beer and wine, will be sold in the lobby before the show and during intermission.
The three shows will be at the new Southlake Theatre on 4720 Nelson Road, Suite 110.
Show Times
- Friday, August 28 - 7 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30 - 7 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30 - 2 p.m.
General admission tickets are available online at LCLittleTheatre.com or at the door, barring a sellout.
