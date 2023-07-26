Lady Chops returns to Calcasieu Parish libraries

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Talented percussionist and children’s musician Lady Chops will be returning to perform at five Calcasieu Parish libraries and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in August.

Well known for performing in the hit show “STOMP” her show “Drum Roll Please” is an all-ages crowd-pleaser with plenty of opportunities for audience participation.

SCHEDULE

Vinton Library - 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2

Westlake Library - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2

Lake Charles Central Library - 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 3

Sulphur Library - 3 a.m. on Thursday, August 3

MLK Jr. Community Center - 10 a.m. on Friday, August 4

Moss Bluff Library - 3 p.m. on Friday, August 4

You can find more information on the events HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.