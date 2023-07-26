50/50 Thursdays
Lady Chops returns to Calcasieu Parish libraries

Lady Chops
Lady Chops(Calcasieu Parish Public Library)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Talented percussionist and children’s musician Lady Chops will be returning to perform at five Calcasieu Parish libraries and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in August.

Well known for performing in the hit show “STOMP” her show “Drum Roll Please” is an all-ages crowd-pleaser with plenty of opportunities for audience participation.

SCHEDULE

  • Vinton Library - 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2
  • Westlake Library - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2
  • Lake Charles Central Library - 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 3
  • Sulphur Library - 3 a.m. on Thursday, August 3
  • MLK Jr. Community Center - 10 a.m. on Friday, August 4
  • Moss Bluff Library - 3 p.m. on Friday, August 4

You can find more information on the events HERE.

