Judge rules insurance company mishandled Iowa church’s hurricane damage claim

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - Judge James D. Cain Jr. has ruled in favor of First Baptist Church of Iowa in a case that involved their church’s damage claim from Hurricane Laura.

The ruling, totaling $1.9 million, finds that Church Mutual Insurance Company grossly mishandled the church’s damage claim which involved the church, fellowship hall, classrooms, and parsonage or residence of the pastor and his family.

The law firm handling the church’s case says the congregation was unable to meet in their church for two years after the storm. They add that it was the generosity of other churches, the members, and skilled professionals working for reduced or no cost, that the repairs were able to be made.

“We trusted our insurance company to follow through with their commitment to help us restore our property,” explains Brandon Oliver, pastor of First Baptist Church of Iowa. “I had even spoken with a pastor out of state, following the storm, who assured me that Church Mutual was reliable. However, we were disappointed with their failure to follow through. These last few years have been a trial for us. Yet, God has been faithful to us. He has provided for our needs apart from any insurance company. We are thankful for the verdict. We knew that God was sovereign over the entire process. He could be trusted. He is always working for good for His people. And sometimes that good is teaching us patience and waiting for His timing.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.