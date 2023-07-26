Judge rules insurance company mishandled Iowa church’s hurricane damage claim

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The congregation of the Iowa First Baptist Church was unable to meet for two years due to hurricane damage. In December 2022, they were able to reopen to the public, but still many repairs were needed.

Now three years later, Judge James D. Cain Jr. has ruled in favor of First Baptist Church of Iowa in a case that involved their church’s damage claim from Hurricane Laura.

Pastor Brandon Oliver told 7NEWS he initially had much faith in his insurance company to only be left with damaged property and broken promises.

The ruling, totaling $1.9 million, finds that Church Mutual Insurance Company grossly mishandled the church’s damage claim which involved the church, fellowship hall, classrooms, and parsonage or residence of the pastor and his family.

“This is our home, our home away from home, so there was a lot of relief and joy and happiness just being able to be back here,” Oliver said.

Iowa First Baptist is now able to move forward with finishing the church, rebuilding the fellowship hall and the classrooms. The roof is still covered with tarp, windows are shattered and there is a significant foundation crack at the back of the building.

Despite the struggle, the generosity of churches from around the country helped Iowa Baptist get back onto its feet.

“It was encouraging to have different people come in, different groups, that would do work and volunteer their time, that was really encouraging to me and to the church as a whole,” Oliver said.

Sunday services are being held there now, with family bible study at 9:30 a.m. and corporate worship at 10:30 a.m.

