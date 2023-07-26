50/50 Thursdays
HUD provides $40 million for Lake Charles public housing redevelopment

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be providing the Lake Charles Housing Authority with $40 million in grant funding, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.

The funding was made through the Choice Neighborhood Implementation grant program and has been earmarked for the redevelopment of the Lloyd Oaks-Dixy Drive public housing family site in the Mid-City Neighborhood of Lake Charles.

