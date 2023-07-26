50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force caught on camera

A California man said an officer used excessive force.
A California man said an officer used excessive force.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITTIER, Calif. (CNN) - The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is being accused of using excessive force after footage showed what appears to be a violent arrest.

You can see Emmett Brock being thrown to the ground seconds after he got out of his car.

Brock told CNN he was leaving work back in February when he saw Deputy Joseph Benza behaving aggressively toward a woman.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video included in this package may be disturbing to some.

GRAPHIC WARNING: A man accuses the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department of using excessive force. (Credit: Thomas Beck via CNN Newsource)

He said he “flipped him off casually” and continued driving.

Brock said that is when he noticed Benza following him for several blocks. He said he did not see any lights or sirens.

The 24-year-old was arrested on several charges, including resisting arrest and causing injury to a police officer.

Brock’s attorney said his client denies the allegations.

The sheriff’s department declined to comment on the matter, citing pending litigation.

The incident is one in a series of recent allegations of excessive use of force involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, several of which have been caught on tape.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

A Christian school teacher in Texas was fired from her job after going to a drag show and...
Teacher fired for attending drag show
FILE - The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border,...
House committee holds hearing on UFOs
First Baptist Church of Iowa
Judge rules insurance company mishandled Iowa church’s hurricane damage claim
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
HUD provides $40 million for Lake Charles public housing redevelopment