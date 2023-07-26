FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More hot weather upcoming with rain remaining limited

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More hot weather is on the way both this week and into next week as well. Upper-level high pressure is still in control of the overall pattern, which will help cause temperatures to return to the mid 90′s for many locations on Thursday. A few locations inland may even see upper 90′s as well.

As far as any rain goes, changes to see showers or storms still will be limited. The best chance to see any cooling showers Thursday should be along or south of the interstate, which has been the case for much of the week. Coverage still would be isolated if any occur, and much of the area is likely to remain dry.

Not many changes are on the way this weekend. If you have outdoor plans this weekend the only issue you will have to deal with looks to be the heat and humidity. So try to avoid the hottest part of the day and remember to drink plenty of water as heat advisories could return by the weekend.

By next week, there are some indications that the upper-level high may try inching back closer to the area by that time. If that does happen, that should help to keep rain chances limited while potentially bringing even hotter conditions to the region.

In the tropics we are watching a tropical wave that just departed the African coast. Conditions may cause some gradual development as it heads to the west-northwest, with the National Hurricane Center giving it 30% odds over the next week to do so. The wave is still several thousand miles away making it not a concern for SWLA. As always, we will let you know if anything changes. Saharan dust remains over the Gulf and we could see an increase in local dust levels later this week

