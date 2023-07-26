First Alert Forecast: Limited showers this afternoon, hot and humid pattern in place for the next several days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Southwest Louisiana is back into a hot and humid pattern with the return of southerly winds.

Wednesday will see very similar conditions to Tuesday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90′s and heat indices around 100° across the area. Some scattered cloud cover will be present, but any chance for pop up showers or a stray thunderstorm will be limited to around or south of I-10.

Afternoon showers will remain limited to around or south of I-10 (KPLC)

Rain looks pretty limited through early next week as upper level high pressure will be just off to our northwest. The high will be a little farther away than it was last week so a slim chance of rain with still be around each afternoon. Though it is quite possible that most of us see little to no rain depending on the strength of the high. If you have outdoor plans this weekend the only issue you will have to deal with looks to be the heat and humidity. So try to avoid the hottest part of the day and remember to drink plenty of water as heat advisories could return by the weekend.

High pressure will remain in place to the northwest, keeping rain chances low through the weekend (KPLC)

In the tropics we are watching one area now as another tropical wave moves off the African coast, which has low chance of developing according to the National Hurricane Center. The two other areas we were keeping an eye on the last several days have dropped to 0%. None of these appear to be a concern for SWLA, but as always we will let you know if anything changes. Saharan dust remains over the Gulf and we could see an increase in local dust levels later this week.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.