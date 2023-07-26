Elderly public housing residents suggest safety improvements after deadly attack on neighbor

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Since the death of 75-year-old Sherry Vincent, who was severely beaten in her public housing unit on July 5, others who live there have been afraid for their safety.

Representatives of the Lake Charles Housing Authority and Lake Charles police met with Lloyd Oaks residents Tuesday morning. Those officials heard what residents and some of their family members believe is needed for them to feel safe.

Residents crowded into a meeting in the administrative building on Dixy Drive to explain why they’re afraid. Residents of public housing for seniors, especially women, are fearful since the brutal beating and death of their neighbor.

The assault on Sherry Vincent is being investigated as a homicide. (Vincent family)

Jacqueline Pete’s mother lives in the complex.

“I feel it’s not right or fair for the elderly people who have to live that way. She will not come out of her house,” said Pete.

She said there is plenty to do to improve security.

“Lake Charles Housing Authority could give more protection for our people. A gated community! You have to have a key to get in there. That key does not work, you cannot get in there. Have a fence tall enough where they cannot jump,” Pete said.

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel of the Lake Charles Police Department said police are committed to the elderly.

“I agree with you 100% nobody should be held hostage. If you have to stay in your house, you can’t sit on your porch on a nice, pretty day, and just enjoy yourself in the neighborhood that you live,” Fondel said.

Fondel explained that police searched buildings in the Dixy Drive area, putting orange or yellow paint on vacant units indicating no one should be there. They also have no trespassing signs. He urges residents to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

“We come across somebody who doesn’t belong on this property, we can write a misdemeanor summons or there can be an arresting depending on what else they find,” said Fondel.

Residents talked about things they need to feel safe – cameras, better security, better lighting and repaired fences. Some suspect Vincent’s assailant came through a large hole in the fence that separates another public housing complex from the one for the elderly.

Housing Director Ben Taylor said they are still waiting to get insurance money from the hurricanes.

“Insurance mediation for this property here, from Creole to Lake Street, this whole area right here will be Sept. 26,” he said.

Taylor said they will try to help anyone who wants to leave to find other housing.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the attack on Vincent. Deputy Chief Fondel said the investigation is ongoing.

