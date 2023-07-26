Calcasieu Council on Aging receives nearly $5 million from FEMA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Council on Aging is receiving federal money for a new facility after their old building was destroyed by Hurricane Laura.

“It was heartbreaking when I came home two to three days after the hurricane. I came up to the building and I was literally in tears,” Jackie Green, CCOA Executive Director said.

Since Laura, they have been working and serving seniors out of a much smaller and temporary facility.

“It’s been very challenging being in the temporary facilities for three years.,” Green said. “Not only was it a financial strain on us but it also limited how we could serve our clients and we’re all crunched up with our staff.”

They won’t be in tight quarters for much longer as they received nearly $5 million from FEMA to put towards a brand-new facility that will help meet the needs of the community.

“It’s going to be state of the art and I’m praying that when I’m gone and have done my duty that it will be a staple for Lake Charles and our seniors in Calcasieu Parish and will be something we can all be proud of,” Green said.

Green said they couldn’t be more grateful for a new building that will allow them to help the seniors they are so dedicated to serving.

“We’re looking forward to having a better way to house our Meals on Wheels program, our transportation program, we have services that seniors come to this facility for from all over the parish,” Green said. “For open enrollment and prescription assistance, those clients will have a more easy access in and out of our handicap-accessible building,” Green said.

The estimated completion date for the project is in the beginning or middle of 2025.

