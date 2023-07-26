Back to school supply drives around SWLA

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - No parent should have to worry about providing their child with the supplies needed to fully participate in class. School supply lists can be long, and for some families, it can be a challenge to get everything kids need to have a successful school year.

KPLC will be partnering with Wendy’s and DeWanna’s Closet to put on a Back to School Drive on August 4 to lighten the load for parents with the upcoming school year approaching.

The school board is giving each student basic supplies to start off the year, but DeWanna’s Closet will keep students and teachers stocked throughout the year and will help with uniforms, shoes and underwear for the younger kids who may have accidents in the classroom.

Collections will begin at 6 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. at Wendy’s at the intersection of Lake Street and Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles.

More information about the drive can be found HERE.

Families looking for a little extra back-to school help can also participate in the following school supply drives around Southwest Louisiana:

Oberlin Back-to-School Supply Giveaway : 11-1 p.m. on July 26 at 228 W. 6th Ave.

Beauregard Parish Back-to-School Supply Drive : 5 p.m. on August 5 at the Beauregard Parish fairgrounds exhibit hall. Open until all supplies are given away. All students K-12 are invited to come out and receive supplies, enjoy free hotdogs, drinks and music. Child must be present with parent to receive supplies.

Welsh Backpack Giveaway: Drive-thru style backpack giveaway starting at 5:30 p.m. on August 8 at the Welsh Community Center.

Jeff Davis Back-to-School Movie Night: Kids in Jeff Davis Parish can enjoy pizza, popcorn, snacks and the Minion movie at 7 p.m. at the Founder’s Park in Jennings. School supplies will also be available for those who need them.

Prien Lake Mall’s Back-to-School Bash : Offering fun-filled activities including a “freeze modeling” of the season’s latest fashions. Attendees can enjoy snacks, receive school supplies, get their face painted and win prizes. Held 11-1 p.m. at Dillard’s Court on August 5.

Elton Back-to-School Kick-Off and Health Fair : Vendors giving haircuts and school supplies for students to Medicaid and Medicare sign ups. Face paintings, games, a photo booth, food & drinks, music and door prizes will be offered. 10-1 p.m. at Elton High School gymnasium on August 12.

