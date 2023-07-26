Back to school supply drives around SWLA

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - No parent should have to worry about providing their child with the supplies needed to fully participate in class. School supply lists can be long, and for some families, it can be a challenge to get everything kids need to have a successful school year.

KPLC will be partnering with Wendy’s and DeWanna’s Closet to put on a Back to School Drive on August 4 to lighten the load for parents with the upcoming school year approaching.

The school board is giving each student basic supplies to start off the year, but DeWanna’s Closet will keep students and teachers stocked throughout the year and will help with uniforms, shoes and underwear for the younger kids who may have accidents in the classroom.

Collections will begin at 6 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. at Wendy’s at the intersection of Lake Street and Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles.

More information about the drive can be found HERE.

Families looking for a little extra back-to school help can also participate in the following school supply drives around Southwest Louisiana:

  • Oberlin Back-to-School Supply Giveaway: 11-1 p.m. on July 26 at 228 W. 6th Ave.
  • Beauregard Parish Back-to-School Supply Drive: 5 p.m. on August 5 at the Beauregard Parish fairgrounds exhibit hall. Open until all supplies are given away. All students K-12 are invited to come out and receive supplies, enjoy free hotdogs, drinks and music. Child must be present with parent to receive supplies.
  • Welsh Backpack Giveaway: Drive-thru style backpack giveaway starting at 5:30 p.m. on August 8 at the Welsh Community Center.
  • Jeff Davis Back-to-School Movie Night: Kids in Jeff Davis Parish can enjoy pizza, popcorn, snacks and the Minion movie at 7 p.m. at the Founder’s Park in Jennings. School supplies will also be available for those who need them.
  • Prien Lake Mall’s Back-to-School Bash: Offering fun-filled activities including a “freeze modeling” of the season’s latest fashions. Attendees can enjoy snacks, receive school supplies, get their face painted and win prizes. Held 11-1 p.m. at Dillard’s Court on August 5.
  • Elton Back-to-School Kick-Off and Health Fair: Vendors giving haircuts and school supplies for students to Medicaid and Medicare sign ups. Face paintings, games, a photo booth, food & drinks, music and door prizes will be offered. 10-1 p.m. at Elton High School gymnasium on August 12.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Calcasieu Council On Aging receives nearly 5 million dollars from FEMA for new facility

Calcasieu Council On Aging receives 5 million dollars from FEMA for new facility

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

KPLC Live at Five

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|

Forecast

KPLC First Alert Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More hot weather upcoming with rain remaining limited

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Max Lagano
Hot and mainly dry weather remains in sight through the end of the week.

Crime

FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.

VPSO: Suspects allegedly steal over one thousand gallons of fuel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jakob Evans
After manipulating the mechanics of fuel pumps, suspects in a fuel theft investigation allegedly stole 1,100 gallons of fuel from a business in Vernon Parish.

Latest News

Crime

jail generic

La. Board of Pardons decides on further review for death row clemency requests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Rosato
After meeting in an executive session, the board decided to remove it from the agenda pending further review.

News

LEGAL CORNER: Can I relinquish ownership of inherited property?

Updated: 3 hours ago

Education

McNeese State University

Report: McNeese generated over $600M in income to SWLA economy in FY 2021-22

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
The data shows McNeese generated 2.1% of the total gross regional product of SWLA during the analyzed year, according to university officials.

Crime

Cheryl Ann Lee child molestation suspect

Lake Charles woman accused of molesting child under 13

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
A Lake Charles woman was arrested Monday night on child molestation charges.

News

Man sought in home invasion arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

News

HUD provides $40 million for Lake Charles public housing redevelopment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.