Authorities searching for suspect in hit and run that struck 4-year-old child

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a hit-and-run on Fifth Avenue that struck a 4-year-old child.

Sergeant Andrew Malveaux says officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Fifth Avenue in reference to the incident around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

Officers say that a silver SUV struck the child and drove off heading south.

The child is reportedly in stable condition.

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact their Traffic Division at 337-491-1311.

