US 190 near Calcasieu River Bridge temporarily closing

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - U.S. 190 near the Calcasieu River Bridge is closing for emergency bridge repairs, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

The closure will begin on Monday, July 31, at 7:30 a.m. No estimate has been released on how long the closure will last.

Officials say the bridge closure is necessary following a recent load rating analysis, which indicated deficiencies in concrete posts supporting the bridge.

Motorists can detour using U.S. 165, I-10, and U.S. 171.

