50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

US 190 near Calcasieu River Bridge temporarily closing

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - U.S. 190 near the Calcasieu River Bridge is closing for emergency bridge repairs, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

The closure will begin on Monday, July 31, at 7:30 a.m. No estimate has been released on how long the closure will last.

Officials say the bridge closure is necessary following a recent load rating analysis, which indicated deficiencies in concrete posts supporting the bridge.

Motorists can detour using U.S. 165, I-10, and U.S. 171.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child
Sherry Vincent died July 19 following a violent assault and break-in at her home on Caroline...
Elderly victim of violent break-in and assault dies

Latest News

Maccie Lentz, 14, ran away from home, according to BPSO.
Beauregard authorities searching for runaway Ragley teen
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid weather likely for the rest of the week, with limited cooling rain.
Voluntary Council on the Aging receives $5 million for Hurricane Laura relief
Voluntary Council on the Aging receives $5 million for Hurricane Laura relief
Rep. Johnson seeks more secure border with new law