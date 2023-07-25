50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 24, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 24, 2023.

Henry Lee McClelland Jr., 33, Westlake: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Shannon Jay Martinez, 56, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.

Rickie Lynn Norred, 36, Maurepas: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Darian Karl LaFleur, 29, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender (2 charges).

Richard Micheal Vincent, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Sammy A. Trude Jr., 29, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Ron Aaron Boudreaux, 44, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm; theft under $1,000; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Patrick Perry Becerra, 33, DeQuincy: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of battery of a dating partner; violations of protective orders.

Michelle Lyn Dickerson, 52, Starks: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Victoria Rose Fontenot, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Courtlynn Nicole Courville, 37, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Cheryl Ann Lee, 57, Lake Charles: Molestation of a minor under the age of 13 (2 charges).

