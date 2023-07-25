50/50 Thursdays
Rep. Johnson seeks more secure border with new law

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson reintroduced legislation that allows Customs and Border Patrol officials to patrol federally-designated “wilderness” areas along the southern border.

Laws were passed to designate and preserve the vast wilderness areas along the border, but Johnson believes, “however well-intentioned, the federal wilderness designation for land along our southern border has created a massive blind spot for CBP officials seeking to maintain operational control of the border.”

Located in both Arizona and California, there are approximately 1.17 million acres of wilderness along the southern border, including 96 linear miles that are currently free of law enforcement.

Johnson reintroduced the “Securing our Borders and Wilderness Act” to the House on Tuesday.

