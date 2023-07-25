50/50 Thursdays
New Orleans-area McDonald’s franchises commit dozens of child labor violations, feds find

(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Louisiana Illuminator Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Dozens of teens working at McDonald’s franchise locations in the New Orleans area were subject to illegal working conditions, federal officials announced Tuesday.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor found CLB Investments LLC of Metairie had 72 workers from 14 to 15 years old work longer than allowed under child labor laws. The investigators also found workers under 16 were allowed to operate manual deep fryers, which is illegal.

The violations occurred across 12 restaurants in Kenner, Jefferson, Metairie and New Orleans, one of which is now closed, the announcement said. The labor department fined the company $56,106 in civil penalties.

State business records show Christopher Bardell of LaPlace as the principal of CLB Investments. Bardell was reached by phone by the Louisiana Illuminator but hung up when asked for comment.

Federal investigators found similar child labor violations at four franchise locations in Texas. They involved 10 employees from 14 to 15 years old.

The employer allowed the teens to do tasks that are prohibited or considered unsafe for young workers, investigators found, including operating manual deep fryers and trash compactors. The franchisee responsible was fined $21,466.

“The Fair Labor Standards Act allows for appropriate work opportunities for young people but includes important restrictions on their work hours and job duties to keep kids safe,” Betty Campbell, a regional administrator for the department’s wage and hour division, said in a news release announcing the violations.

This isn’t the first time in recent history McDonald’s franchise locations have broken child labor laws. In May, federal investigators announced violations involving more than 300 children at 62 locations across four states.

In the 2022 fiscal year, the Department of Labor found 3,876 children subject to labor violations, a 60% increase since 2018.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

