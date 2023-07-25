McNeese Women’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Women’s Basketball team enters the 2023-24 season hoping to improve on their 2022-23 season when they finished with a conference record of 8-10, and an overall record of 12-19, and on Tuesday we found out who they’ll be taking on for non-conference play before Southland Conference play begins in January.
McNeese Women’s Basketball 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule:
- November 6th: vs. Dillard
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Eighth meeting between the two schools
- McNeese: 7-0
- McNeese won most recent matchup 67-55 on January 29th, 1979
- November 12th: vs. Prairie View
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Eighth meeting between the two schools
- McNeese: 6-1
- Prairie View won the most recent matchup 95-73 on December 16th, 2020
- November 16th: vs. Mississippi Valley State (McNeese Multi-Team-Event)
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Second meeting between the two schools
- Mississippi Valley State: 1-0
- Mississippi Valley State won the first and only meeting 86-78 on November 25th, 1989
- November 17th: vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee (McNeese Multi-Team-Event)
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- First ever meeting between the two schools
- November 18th: vs. Louisiana-Monroe (McNeese Multi-Team-Event)
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- 75th meeting between the two schools
- Louisiana-Monroe: 40-34
- McNeese won the most recent matchup 76-66 on December 14th, 2022
- November 21st: vs. North American University
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Second meeting between the two schools
- McNeese: 1-0
- McNeese won the first and only meeting 81-46 on December 1st, 2022
- November 26th: vs. Ecclesia
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Third meeting between the two schools
- McNeese: 2-0
- McNeese won the most recent matchup 110-26 on November 7th, 2022
- December 6th: at Kansas State
- Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas
- First ever meeting between the two schools
- December 12th: at LSU
- Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- 22nd meeting between the two schools
- LSU: 17-4
- LSU won the most recent matchup 86-36 on December 11th, 2018
- December 14th: vs. Centenary
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- 17th meeting between the two schools
- McNeese: 13-3
- McNeese won the most recent matchup 91-53 on November 24th, 2021
- December 16th: vs. Tarleton State
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- First ever meeting between the two schools
- December 20th: at Baylor
- Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas
- 17th meeting between the two schools
- Baylor: 10-6
- Baylor won the most recent matchup 117-24 on December 19th, 2020
- December 31st: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Fourth meeting between the two schools
- McNeese: 2-1
- McNeese won the most recent matchup 65-60 on November 9th, 2021
