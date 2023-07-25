50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Women’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule

McNeese WBB Non-Conference Schedule (via McNeese WBB)
By Matthew Travis
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Women’s Basketball team enters the 2023-24 season hoping to improve on their 2022-23 season when they finished with a conference record of 8-10, and an overall record of 12-19, and on Tuesday we found out who they’ll be taking on for non-conference play before Southland Conference play begins in January.

McNeese Women’s Basketball 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule:

  • November 6th: vs. Dillard
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • Eighth meeting between the two schools
      • McNeese: 7-0
      • McNeese won most recent matchup 67-55 on January 29th, 1979
  • November 12th: vs. Prairie View
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • Eighth meeting between the two schools
    • McNeese: 6-1
      • Prairie View won the most recent matchup 95-73 on December 16th, 2020
  • November 16th: vs. Mississippi Valley State (McNeese Multi-Team-Event)
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • Second meeting between the two schools
    • Mississippi Valley State: 1-0
      • Mississippi Valley State won the first and only meeting 86-78 on November 25th, 1989
  • November 17th: vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee (McNeese Multi-Team-Event)
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • First ever meeting between the two schools
  • November 18th: vs. Louisiana-Monroe (McNeese Multi-Team-Event)
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • 75th meeting between the two schools
    • Louisiana-Monroe: 40-34
      • McNeese won the most recent matchup 76-66 on December 14th, 2022
  • November 21st: vs. North American University
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • Second meeting between the two schools
    • McNeese: 1-0
      • McNeese won the first and only meeting 81-46 on December 1st, 2022
  • November 26th: vs. Ecclesia
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • Third meeting between the two schools
    • McNeese: 2-0
      • McNeese won the most recent matchup 110-26 on November 7th, 2022
  • December 6th: at Kansas State
    • Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas
    • First ever meeting between the two schools
  • December 12th: at LSU
    • Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
    • 22nd meeting between the two schools
    • LSU: 17-4
      • LSU won the most recent matchup 86-36 on December 11th, 2018
  • December 14th: vs. Centenary
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • 17th meeting between the two schools
    • McNeese: 13-3
      • McNeese won the most recent matchup 91-53 on November 24th, 2021
  • December 16th: vs. Tarleton State
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • First ever meeting between the two schools
  • December 20th: at Baylor
    • Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas
    • 17th meeting between the two schools
    • Baylor: 10-6
      • Baylor won the most recent matchup 117-24 on December 19th, 2020
  • December 31st: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • Fourth meeting between the two schools
    • McNeese: 2-1
      • McNeese won the most recent matchup 65-60 on November 9th, 2021

