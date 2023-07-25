McNeese Women’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Women’s Basketball team enters the 2023-24 season hoping to improve on their 2022-23 season when they finished with a conference record of 8-10, and an overall record of 12-19, and on Tuesday we found out who they’ll be taking on for non-conference play before Southland Conference play begins in January.

McNeese Women’s Basketball 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule:

November 6th: vs. Dillard Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana Eighth meeting between the two schools McNeese: 7-0 McNeese won most recent matchup 67-55 on January 29th, 1979

November 12th: vs. Prairie View Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana Eighth meeting between the two schools McNeese: 6-1 Prairie View won the most recent matchup 95-73 on December 16th, 2020

November 16th: vs. Mississippi Valley State (McNeese Multi-Team-Event) Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana Second meeting between the two schools Mississippi Valley State: 1-0 Mississippi Valley State won the first and only meeting 86-78 on November 25th, 1989

November 17th: vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee (McNeese Multi-Team-Event) Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana First ever meeting between the two schools

November 18th: vs. Louisiana-Monroe (McNeese Multi-Team-Event) Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana 75th meeting between the two schools Louisiana-Monroe: 40-34 McNeese won the most recent matchup 76-66 on December 14th, 2022

November 21st: vs. North American University Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana Second meeting between the two schools McNeese: 1-0 McNeese won the first and only meeting 81-46 on December 1st, 2022

November 26th: vs. Ecclesia Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana Third meeting between the two schools McNeese: 2-0 McNeese won the most recent matchup 110-26 on November 7th, 2022

December 6th: at Kansas State Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas First ever meeting between the two schools

December 12th: at LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 22nd meeting between the two schools LSU: 17-4 LSU won the most recent matchup 86-36 on December 11th, 2018

December 14th: vs. Centenary Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana 17th meeting between the two schools McNeese: 13-3 McNeese won the most recent matchup 91-53 on November 24th, 2021

December 16th: vs. Tarleton State Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana First ever meeting between the two schools

December 20th: at Baylor Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas 17th meeting between the two schools Baylor: 10-6 Baylor won the most recent matchup 117-24 on December 19th, 2020

December 31st: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana Fourth meeting between the two schools McNeese: 2-1 McNeese won the most recent matchup 65-60 on November 9th, 2021



Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.