Marine unit rescues man who ran from ER, jumped into lake

By Jillian Corder and Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office marine unit rescued a man who ran from the emergency room and jumped into the lake Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said the marine unit responded to a call of a swimmer in the middle of the lake near Shell Beach Drive and Foster Street.

Vincent said it appears the man ran from the emergency room at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital and jumped into the lake.

He swam about 200 yards into the middle of the lake, then tried to turn around, but was unable to get back to shore. The marine unit already had a boat in the water and responded within minutes.

The marine unit was able to get the man out of the water and return him to the hospital.

