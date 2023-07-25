50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana DEQ orders Venture Global to comply with environmental rules

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has notified Venture Global LNG it could be forced to pay penalties for violating its permit limits.

Local environmentalists say people need to know about the company’s record since it’s been operating in Cameron Parish.

DEQ issued a 46-page document called a Compliance Order, which lists numerous alleged violations of permit requirements by Venture Global LNG since it opened a year and a half ago.

The violations listed come from information reported by the company to the state. The company has been under constant scrutiny by environmentalists who say Venture Global cannot seem to get into compliance.

John Allaire is a retired environmental engineer who worked in oil and gas. He lives near the LNG export facility in Cameron.

“In the total days they were operating in 2022, of the 343 days they operated, they were out of compliance 286 days in 2022,” said Allaire.

Allaire and others part of the news conference think it’s important for the state to hit the company with a significant penalty.

“If you’re looking at the Calcasieu facility, they’re making tons of money. And certainly a penalty of several hundred thousand dollars for example, coming out of this, isn’t going to be even a mosquito bite against the kind of money they’re making,” said Eric Schaffer with the Environmental Integrity Project.

In a letter to DEQ, Venture Global denies that pollution violations increased profits or saved them money, but the environmentalists don’t buy it.

“In their initial response letter, they don’t want to tell you how much money they made. We’ve got to push back and say, ‘Well, we need to know.’ We already know they made more money per btu than any other LNG exporter in the U.S. The numbers that we’re seeing are $150 to $200 million per shipment,” said Allaire, who has worked to document flaring at Venture Global.

Venture Global will submit comments responding to the state over the next month.

