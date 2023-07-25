50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles woman accused of molesting child under 13

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was arrested Monday night on child molestation charges.

Cheryl Ann Lee, 57, was arrested at a home in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Lee was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of molestation of a minor under the age of 13. Her bond is pending.

