Lake Charles woman accused of molesting child under 13
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was arrested Monday night on child molestation charges.
Cheryl Ann Lee, 57, was arrested at a home in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.
Lee was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of molestation of a minor under the age of 13. Her bond is pending.
