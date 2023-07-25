First Alert Forecast: Still slightly dry today, humidity steadily returning

50/50 Thursdays
By Joseph Enk
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dry air is still lingering around SWLA helping to keep the heat more bearable Tuesday, but moisture is gradually working it’s way back into the region.

The weak frontal boundary that came through over the weekend and brought drier air to our area is still lingering near the coast. Areas further to the north will still be enjoying lower dewpoints and drier conditions, but southerly winds have been sneaking back into areas around or South of I-10 which is keeping the humidity and overnight temperatures a little more raised. The boundary will slowly lift north Tuesday and humidity will keep increasing south of it, areas most likely to notice the change will be near the coast. Showers will also be possible along and south of the boundary, as long as it stays near the coast the majority of SWLA is not likely to see much rain.

By Wednesday all of SWLA will be back to the hot and humid weather as southerly winds return. Rain looks pretty limited through early next week as upper level high pressure will be just off to our northwest. The high will be a little farther away than it was last week and for that reason the forecast will include a slim 20% chance of rain each afternoon. Though it is quite possible that most of us see little to no rain depending on the strength of the high. We could see heat advisories being issued to the area again by the weekend.

We are watching two areas in the tropics which have a low chance of developing according to the National Hurricane Center. Neither of these appear to be a concern for SWLA, but as always we will let you know if anything changes. Saharan dust remains over the Gulf and we could see some increase in dust levels this week.

