First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid weather likely for the rest of the week, with limited cooling rain.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected the humidity is increasing across Southwest Louisiana and this trend will continue into Wednesday. This means it will be hot and humid with heat indices at or above 100 degrees!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

All of SWLA is now back to the hot and humid weather we had in place last week as southerly winds return. Rain looks pretty limited through early next week as upper level high pressure will be just off to our northwest. The high will be a little farther away than it was last week and for that reason the forecast will include a slim 20% chance of rain each afternoon. Though it is quite possible that most of us see little to no rain depending on the strength of the high.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend the only issue you will have to deal with looks to be the heat and humidity. So try to avoid the hottest part of the day and remember to drink plenty of water.

We are watching three areas in the tropics which have a low chance of developing according to the National Hurricane Center. None of these appear to be a concern for SWLA, but as always we will let you know if anything changes. Saharan dust remains over the Gulf we could see an increase in dust levels later this week.

