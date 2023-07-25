CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 17-year-old had died and a 15-year-old was injured after they fled from a traffic stop and crashed, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says around 3 a.m. this morning, July 25, deputies spotted a black Hyundai near the Calcasieu School Board office on Broad St. that did not have its lights on. But when the deputy attempted to stop the car the suspect’s vehicle fled at high speed passing through a red light at the Hwy 14 intersection and almost causing a wreck. Just moments later, the suspect’s vehicle crashed near the corner of Broad St. and 6th St.

The 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the 15-year-old passenger has been transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

“You know, it’s unfortunate,” says Sheriff Mancuso. “My heart and prayers go out to this family. This is terrible. If they would have just stopped and taken their ticket for having no lights on we wouldn’t be in this predicament. And it’s really a shame, it’s heartbreaking.”

Deputies say they did find evidence in the car that suggests other illegal activity such as a purse that did not belong to either the driver or passenger and that the vehicle is not registered to either of their names. The Sheriff’s Office says they will be following up on this as the investigation continues.

The crash itself has been turned over to the Lake Charles Police Department which has jurisdiction over vehicle wrecks inside the city limits.

