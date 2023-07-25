50/50 Thursdays
Chuck Fest 2023 announces music lineup

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chuck Fest 2023 has announced its live music lineup for October 14. And this year’s festival will be headlined by the energetic, Mardi Gras Indian band, Cha Wa.

Cha Wa, the New Orleans brass band-meets-Mardi Gras Indian outfit, radiates the energy of the city’s street culture. “My People,” the band’s follow up to their Grammy-nominated album “Spyboy,” feels like pure joy, a distillation of generations of New Orleans expression. “Mardi Gras Indian songs are inherently songs about freedom,” the band’s drummer Joe Gelini says. “And that struggle is as relevant today as it’s ever been.” Popmatters describes the band as “a grand gumbo of singing, intoxicating rhythms, and deep funk grooves that are impossible to resist.”

Chuck Fest’s lineup will have plenty of Lake Area favorites that will be performing nonstop from noon to midnight between two outdoor main stages.

Music Lineup

  • Cha Wa
  • Jarvis & The Gents
  • LeTrainiump
  • Charlie Wayne Band
  • Nicki & The People’s Victory
  • Zach Edwards & The Medicine
  • Justin Martindale & The Backstabbers
  • Karma & The Killjoys
  • John Guidroz Band
  • Bryan Keith Zydeco
  • Street Side Jazz Band
  • Gino V.
  • Dakar
  • Infinite Bus
  • BIRDIN
  • Cats & Aliens
  • LVVRS
  • Swampland String Band
  • Ground Zero
  • St. Louis Show Choir
  • Young Band Nation
  • The Lost Riders
  • Abi Clair
  • The Famous Strangers
  • Mark Portier & Sophia Tassin

