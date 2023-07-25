Chuck Fest 2023 announces music lineup

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chuck Fest 2023 has announced its live music lineup for October 14. And this year’s festival will be headlined by the energetic, Mardi Gras Indian band, Cha Wa.

Cha Wa, the New Orleans brass band-meets-Mardi Gras Indian outfit, radiates the energy of the city’s street culture. “My People,” the band’s follow up to their Grammy-nominated album “Spyboy,” feels like pure joy, a distillation of generations of New Orleans expression. “Mardi Gras Indian songs are inherently songs about freedom,” the band’s drummer Joe Gelini says. “And that struggle is as relevant today as it’s ever been.” Popmatters describes the band as “a grand gumbo of singing, intoxicating rhythms, and deep funk grooves that are impossible to resist.”

Chuck Fest’s lineup will have plenty of Lake Area favorites that will be performing nonstop from noon to midnight between two outdoor main stages.

Music Lineup

Cha Wa

Jarvis & The Gents

LeTrainiump

Charlie Wayne Band

Nicki & The People’s Victory

Zach Edwards & The Medicine

Justin Martindale & The Backstabbers

Karma & The Killjoys

John Guidroz Band

Bryan Keith Zydeco

Street Side Jazz Band

Gino V.

Dakar

Infinite Bus

BIRDIN

Cats & Aliens

LVVRS

Swampland String Band

Ground Zero

St. Louis Show Choir

Young Band Nation

The Lost Riders

Abi Clair

The Famous Strangers

Mark Portier & Sophia Tassin

