50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cher launches gelato company Cherlato

Cher is launching a new gelato company.
Cher is launching a new gelato company.(Raph_PH / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Cher is a singer, actress and now a gelato maker.

The 77-year-old announced her new venture on Instagram. She is launching her own line of the frozen dessert called Cherlato.

Cher teamed up with a New Zealand-based ice cream company to bring the project to life.

According to the company, Cherlato focuses on local ingredients.

The tasty treat will be available in Los Angeles.

No other details on the new product have yet been released.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child
Sherry Vincent died July 19 following a violent assault and break-in at her home on Caroline...
Elderly victim of violent break-in and assault dies

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. A NASA...
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in...
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
FILE - Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in...
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard’s legacy admissions
I-10 calcasieu river bridge project
I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge update
FILE - Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, recceives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from...
Johnny Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner who led Notre Dame to 3 national titles, dies at age 98